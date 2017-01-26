Prove It! Camille Grammer Demands Ex Show He’s Unable To Pay $121K In Legal Fees

Camille Grammer won her assault lawsuit against her ex-boyfriend when he was ordered to pay her attorneys’ fees – but she still hasn’t seen a dime of it! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive court documents that reveal Grammer is asking Dimitri Charalambopoulos to prove he’s broke!

According to documents obtained from the District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Charalambopoulos was ordered by the court to pay Grammer $118,999.61 in attorneys’ fees and $2,308.05 in expenses.

READ THE SHOCKING COURT DOCUMENTS!

On November 11, 2016, one day before the deadline to pay the fee award, Charalambopoulos filed a Notice of Inability to Pay Court Ordered Attorney’s Fees because he doesn’t the funds to pay the award.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star requested the court have Charalambopoulos provide proof that he is unable to pay the amount by looking into his engagement, contingent fee, loan and settlement agreements.

Mark Harmon’s Heart Attack Nightmare — NCIS Star Not Photographed In Public For 250 Days

But Charalambopoulos is objecting her request for the court to look into his finances because he believes her order is “irrelevant to Plaintiff’s ability to pay the fee award.”

“Grammer respectfully requests that the Court enter an Order overruling Plaintiff’s objections to Grammer’s Request Numbers and ordered Plaintiff to produce documents in accordance with those Requests,” the papers read.

As Radar readers know, the Bravo star accused Charalambopoulos of domestic violence after an incident in their Texas hotel room in 2013.

He responded with a lawsuit accusing her of damaging his reputation before the judge eventually threw it out.

At the time of the decision, he claimed he didn’t have the money to pay her because his income had ranged from “$5,000 to $7,000 per month” from his construction job.

Do you think he’ll eventually pay up? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.