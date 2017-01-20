The Challenge’s Camila Arrested For Public Intoxication & Disorderly Conduct

Camila Nakagawa loves to let loose with her co-stars on The Challenge – but the Brazilian bombshell partied too hard when she was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication! RadarOnline.com has obtained exclusive documents that reveal details on the MTV star’s shocking bust.

In documents obtained from the Pottawattamie District Court in Iowa, Nakagawa was arrested at a nightclub on September 13, 2014.

“Upon my approach, I saw at least three males and three females standing before security staff causing disturbance,” the reporting officer wrote. “Camila D. Nakagawa was in Amanda Jensen’s (security supervisor)’s face, pointing her finger and screaming at Jensen.”

The officer explained how she was displaying signs that indicated a “physical fight was about to ensue.”

When the officer attempted to detain her, she screamed, “You can’t arrest me, I’ve done nothing wrong!”

“Nakagawa began to turn in a circle to avoid me handcuffing her other hand,” he wrote. “I handcuffed Nakagawa with both hands behind her back.”

As the officer attempted to escort her to the security office, she tried to walk in the opposite direction to avoid going to the office.

“Nakagawa was yelling at me the entire way,” the report read. “When we got to the security office, Nakagawa kept trying to look back at me while she was yelling. Fearing that Nakagawa would attempt to spit on me, I used my forearm to hold Nakagawa up against the wall.”

That’s when Nakagawa reportedly yelled at the officer, “You gonna rape me now? You f****r!”

When she attempted to get in his face again, the officer grabbed her arm and “swept her feet out from under her.”

“Nakagawa had bloodshot, watery eyes,” he wrote. “Her balance was poor and she had the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person.”

She had a blood alcohol concentration of .128%.

The MTV star pled not guilty to the charges. The public intoxication charge was dismissed and she was found guilty of disorderly conduct. She was ordered to pay $100 in fines.

Nakagawa will appear on the upcoming season of The Challenge: Invasion. The season premiere airs February 7 at 9/8c on MTV.

