Caitlyn Jenner Bashes Kardashian Sisters’ Dad AGAIN Amid Bitter Feud

Radar told you so! As reported, Caitlyn Jenner believes O.J. Simpson is guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson two decades ago — and she isn’t afraid to keep talking about it either, even at the expense of her family ties.

While promoting her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, with Andy Cohen, the transgender reality star opened up about the infamous trial, which brought the Kardashian klan their first dose of fame after father Robert Kardashian served on Simpson’s defense team.

“I knew he did it,” Jenner said of Simpson in the Sirius XM Town Hall interview. “There was three people at the crime scene. DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene. Pick a murderer. How hard is that?”

As for the trial, Jenner confessed it was hard for Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to watch their dad, the late Robert, defend the former athlete, while Caitlyn and then-wife Kris hoped for his conviction.

“Their dad, who they love and adore which they should, is on one side and we’re on the other. And so it was more tough on them than it was on us,” Caitlyn said. “We pretty much knew. We were just obviously very disappointed with the verdict.”

Jenner later claimed said that Robert Kardashian knew O.J. was guilty, though he never explicitly said it.

On one occasion, he apparently told Jenner: “I would have been okay if they got him in the first trial.”

As Radar exclusively reported, Jenner previously outed Kardashian’s alleged opinion in her memoir, writing: “The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty.”

To make matters worse, the former I Am Cait star has been dissing her ex-stepdaughters right and left — and they’re at the end of their rope!

“They feel like Caitlyn had no right to talk about their dead father Robert,” a close pal of the Keeping up with the Kardashians clan told Radar. “Any relationship that Caitlyn had with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney is going to be completely gone now!”

