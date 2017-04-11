Heather Jenner! Caitlyn Reveals Female Names She Nearly Chose For New Identity

Caitlyn Jenner was very nearly a Heather…or Mary!

The trans star explains her name selection as she transitioned from Olympic icon Bruce to a female two years ago in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, obtained first by RadarOnline.com

The 67-year-old, who identified as a woman from childhood, pondered names as early as college, she says in the explosive new book.

“There was a singing group at college called the Serendipity Singers and one of their numbers was a song called ‘Heather,’” she recalls. “I thought Heather was a cool name because the song was so cool.”

PHOTOS: Caitlyn Jenner Unveils Freaky Face Amid Claims Of MORE Surgery

“But after college the name faded away. I thought about something simple, like Mary.”

After marrying Kris Jenner and parenting a brood of “K”-named children, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie, she felt “obligated” to choose a “K” moniker.

“Kathy popped into my head,” she says. “But Kathy seemed like…well…Kathy.”

When she ultimately chose to make the big transition into womanhood, the star’s best friend and assistant Ronda first suggested Caitlyn.

PHOTOS: Hair Plug Hell! Caitlyn Jenner Losing Fight Against Receding Hairline

But she decided to stick with a “C” version of the common name.

“However it was spelled, there was no way I was going to have a name now that began with a K,” she insists. “That would have been beyond creepy.”

Caitlyn’s famous stepdaughter Kim, 36, was disappointed with the choice, she claims, as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians superstar had hoped she would “stick with the K’s.”

At one point, the former I Am Cait star considered even changing her last name from the iconic Jenner to something completely different.

PHOTOS: The Biggest Mistake Of Her Life? Caitlyn Jenner Reveals She Had Second Thoughts About Saying Goodbye To Bruce

“I had thought of changing it to get away from my past life as much as possible,” she writes. “I am glad I didn’t.”

Marie was selected as the middle name “simply because I like it,” Caitlyn explains.

In the shocking new book, the star reveals other bombshells: She underwent genital surgery earlier this year to complete her gender transition, and believes Kris’ late ex-husband Robert Kardashian knew his client O.J. Simpson was guilty of murder during the notorious 1995 criminal trial.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.