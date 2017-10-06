Model Mom! Caitlyn Hits The Catwalk In Bold Career Move

If she has her way, Caitlyn Jenner will be strutting her stuff down the catwalk soon! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Jenner has been telling friends she’s got what it takes to make it big as a fashion model.

“She’s seen the success other elder women have achieved and wants in on the action,” a source told Radar.

In preparation, Jenner, 67, has been upping her plastic surgeries in a quest to become as “feminine” as possible, claimed the source.

Jenner recently went under the knife for a foot tuck, which is akin to having fat pads shoved underneath the toenails, in order to make wearing heels more bearable.

While she desperately angles for a new career, Jenner also continues to polish her new body off with little luxuries, like a cute butt lift, added the source.

“Modeling is what Catilyn’s most intrigued by, especially after all the success her daughters have enjoyed,” the source said. “She’s signing up for modeling classes and getting consultation from agents and experts in the industry.”

