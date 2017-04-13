Caitlyn Jenner Slams Ellen DeGeneres In Tell-All: ‘She Took What I Said Out Of Context!’

Watch out, Ellen: Caitlyn’s coming for you!

After Jenner expressed her past hesitance to accept gay marriage on the talk show host’s long-running series in 2015, DeGeneres called her views “confusing” in an interview with Howard Stern — and claimed the trans star didn’t want to dance with her because she’s a lesbian!

Now, nearly two years later, the 67-year-old is fighting back with her side of the story in her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, first obtained by RadarOnline.com

She claims DeGeneres, 59, asked in a “friendly voice” to discuss how the Republican’s views on marriage equality had “progressed over the years.”

PHOTOS: Family Discord: Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids & Brother Rob Haven’t Seen Caitlyn Jenner Since Her Transformation — Find Out Who Else ‘Can’t Deal’

“I believed, as anyone would, that that was exactly what she wanted to talk about ± my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years,” she recalls, adding that she responded “If that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you I can go with it.”

Jenner was “surprised” when DeGeneres said, “It’s funny you’re still kind of a little not on board with it.”

“I am for it,” the three-time divorcee insists. “I did not initially understand why marriage was so important, influenced not doubt by my own personal experience. Now I do, and it’s a wonderful thing to see.”

“This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” she huffs. “Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

PHOTOS: Destroyed By Fame! ‘Sad’ Caitlyn Snubbed Again By ‘KUWTK’ Family

As Radar previously reported, Jenner has other bones to pick in her upcoming tell-all, which will be published wide on April 25.

She slams ex Kris Jenner, 61, for attempting to control her every move during their marriage, and claims the late Robert Kardashian secretly believed his infamous client O.J. Simpson was guilty of murder.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.