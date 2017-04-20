Caitlyn On The Prowl! Jenner Wants A ‘Hot Young Boy Toy’ After Sex Change

Caitlyn Jenner already switched genders and now she’s switching teams! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 67-year-old transgendered reality star – who admitted in her upcoming memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, to having gender reassignment surgery in January – is telling friends that she’s ready to sex it up with MISTER right!

“Caitlyn is on the prowl for a hot young boytoy and she wants someone who is an athlete,” a pal told Radar.

“She does not mind being a sugar mama and, in fact, she actually kind of wants that type of scenario!”

As Radar has reported, prior to transitioning into Caitlyn in 2015, Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, had sex with some of the world’s most sought-after women – including Keeping up with the Kardashians momager, Kris Jenner, 61.

But after undergoing the sex change just several months ago, Jenner revealed in the book that – from now on – she only desires dudes!

So what do Caitlyn’s six children think of it?

According to the insider, “They obviously think that it is really weird, but they are not shocked by anything that Caitlyn does anymore. She is so completely different in every single way that all they want at this point is for her to be happy and stop causing drama!”

But even though Caitlyn is ready to get with a guy, is she physically able to after recently receiving the final cut?

Dr. Harold Reed – who has performed thousands of sex-change operations, told Radar that there’s nothing holding her back!

“After undergoing gender reassignment surgery, a woman would have to wait at least eight weeks before having sex again, but I typically recommend more,” Dr. Reed, who has not treated Caitlyn, said.

And since she had her sex change in January, she’s more than cleared for takeoff!

