Caitlyn Jenner Bombshell — Robert Kardashian Confessed To Me He Knew O.J. Was Guilty

Robert Kardashian knew his best friend and client O.J. Simpson slaughtered his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson — and shamelessly defended him in the notorious trial of the century because of a jealous love triangle!

That’s the bombshell claim of Caitlyn Jenner — who as Bruce, married Robert’s ex-wife Kris Jenner — in her upcoming memoir, Secrets of My Life.

In the blockbuster book, obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the late attorney confessed his sordid secret during a car ride with Bruce in the late 90’s.

“I would’ve been okay with it if they had gotten him in the first trial,” Caitlyn, now 67, claims Robert told her. (O.J. was found guilty of manslaughter in a 1998 civil trial.)

“The implication was obvious that he believed O.J. was guilty,” she continues.

Before the family found reality television fame, the Kardashians made headlines for Robert’s major role in O.J.’s 1994 acquittal on charges he murdered his ex-wife — awho was also Kris best friend — Nicole Brown and her pal, Ron Goldman.

Due to Kris’ close relationship with Nicole, Caitlyn claims she knew the disgraced NFL star very well before the murder — and hated him!

“He was the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest a**hole in the world of sports I had ever seen, and I had seen a lot of them,” the Olympic gold medalist writes in the much anticipated tell-all tome.

“I believe he got away with two savage murders,” she later admits, adding that while Kris was on Team Nicole, her young daughters Kourtney and Kim took their father’s side on Team O.J.!

“See, I told you he didn’t do it!” Kourtney told Caitlyn after school on the day he was found not guilty in a verdict that stunned the world.

Caitlyn claims she explained to her young stepdaughters that O.J. may not have been innocent — and forbid them from mentioning the accused murderer’s name in the house ever again.

In another chilling claim, Caitlyn declares she believes Robert may have been motivated to represent O.J. due to jealousy, and that Kris had moved on from their marriage to successful male athlete Bruce.

“I wonder if it was his way of saying to her what I think she was saying to him when she married me: a big f*** you,” Caitlyn writes.

Robert succumbed to cancer in 2003 at just 59 years old.

