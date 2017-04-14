It’s On! Kris Jenner Confronts Caitlyn Over Explosive Tell All Book

Caitlyn Jenner tore apart her ex Kris Jenner in her new tell-all, and RadarOnline.com has learned that the KUWTK momager has already taken the first steps to get her revenge!

According to a source close to the Kardashian clan, Kris confronted her ex about the explosive memoir earlier this week. But she did not have a nuclear meltdown as some might expect — because she has decided to turn the dramatic situation into a storyline for KUWTK!

“Kris had a secret meeting with Caitlyn this week and brought Kim along to strategize on what to do about all of this book drama,” said the insider.

“Basically, Kris decided that instead of fighting Caitlyn over it, she wants to use it to her advantage. She wants KUWTK cameras to follow Caitlyn for the book signings, as well as her publicity tour to promote the book.”

As Radar previously reported, excerpts for the book – which is being released on April 25 – claim that Kris knew about Caitlyn’s desire to become a woman from day one. Jenner has insisted the news came as a shock.

In addition, the I Am Cait reality star trashed the late Robert Kardashian, Sr. for deciding to represent O.J. Simpson in the infamous murder trial, claiming the “Dream Team” member saw it as a way to get back at Kris for marrying Olympic medal winner and national hero, Bruce Jenner!

