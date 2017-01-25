Burbank High School Choir Director Placed On Leave Amid Copyright Lawsuit

A Burbank high school choir director has been placed on paid administrative leave after being sued by Tresóna Multimedia for copyright infringement, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Brett Carroll, who leads the Burbank High School Vocal Music Association and the show choir that inspired Fox’s hit-show Glee, was placed on leave earlier this month, according to Burbank Unified spokeswoman Kimberly Clark.

Clark did not share specific details behind the decision to place Carroll on leave, only citing personnel matters.

However, as the L.A. Times reports [, Tresóna filed a complaint alleging that Carroll’s show choir, In Sync, and a third-party choir performed songs controlled by the company without obtaining the necessary arrangement, synchronization and grand rights licenses.

The four songs named in the suit were “Magic,” “(I’ve Had) the Time of My Life,” “Don’t Phunk With My Heart” and “Hotel California.”

In a separate complaint, filed by president of Tresóna Multimedia Mark Greenburg on Jan. 5, also requested school officials to review text messages Carroll exchanged with a music arranger he worked with on several choir productions in Burbank that would potentially “disqualify [Carroll] from teaching high school students,” according to the court document.

“I submitted Mr. Carroll’s text messages to the district because when I read them, I was shocked, and I thought the authorities needed to know what was going on,” Greenburg said in an email, the L.A. Times reports. “The copyright issues in this case are important, and they’ll be worked out by the courts in due course.”

“But the complaint I filed is about protecting students, which is so much more important,” he continued. “Anyone reviewing his texts will realize that his stewardship of the program represents a danger to the students.”

Carroll did not respond to a request for comment, according to the publication.

