Sugar For Daddy! Britney Spears Sells Dad Jamie Louisiana Estate

Britney Spears’ father Jamie not only makes $130,000 a year from his daughter — he’s getting a new house!

In a January 13 court filing, the pop princess, 35, petitioned to transfer her Louisiana property to her dad, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Jamie, 64, who has also served as his once troubled daughter’s conservator for the past nine years, has offered to pay $59,688.18 for the .39-acre land parcel in Tangipahoa Parish, near the family’s hometown of Kentwood.

“The sale of the Property to Mr. Spears for not less than fair market value is in the best interest of the Conservatorship Estate and would prevent the Estate from otherwise suffering a large loss on the sale,” attorney Andrew Wallet, co-conservator wrote in the documents.

A hearing will be held to discuss the request in Los Angeles Superior Court on January 30.

As Radar has extensively reported, Jamie has controlled Britney’s fortune since February 2008, when the singer involuntarily checked into a psychiatric hospital and lost visitation rights with her sons.

She has since regained her health and sanity, but still cannot handle her own affairs.

“I felt like a lot of decisions were made for me,” she recently complained in an interview.

However, sources recently told Radar that the mother of two is “determined to get back complete control of her life.”

And it seems she’s starting with her love life. Though insiders have said Jamie “hates” the star’s new boyfriend, model Sam Asghari, she’s moving ahead with the romance.

