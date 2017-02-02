Disgraced Teacher DENIED Parole For Having Sex With Three Students

A disgraced former English teacher confessed that she had lost sight of her “values” when she had sex with three of her students, but it wasn’t enough to get her out of jail on good behavior.

According to the New York Post, Brianne Land Altice was ordered to serve at least two more years in prison after the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole made their ruling on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old, who used to teach at David High School in Kaysville, Utah, was slapped with three felony counts of forcible sex abuse in 2015, and was sentenced to 2-30 years behind bars. Altice was also ordered to attend a sex offender treatment program by April 2019, when her next hearing will take place.

One of Altice’s victims was a 16-year-old boy, whom Altice met up with in a church parking lot, Parole Vice-Chairman Robert Yates revealed. She also had sex with a 17-year-old at his home, and another 17-year-old she met while out on bail for her original charges.

“I clearly lost sight of all my values and my principles and was seeking inappropriate means to address my own issues,” Altice said during the Jan. 24 parole hearing, Fox 13 reported. “Issues I’m very aware of now.”

The news station reports that Altice told authorities she slept with her students after suffering from low self-esteem.

