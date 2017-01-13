Brandy CAUGHT At Scientology Fundraiser Despite Denying Involvement In Controversial Church

Brandy must finally admit the truth about her involvement in the Church of Scientology now that explosive footage of her at a fundraiser was released!

The singer was rumored to have joined the church following her 2006 car crash, and left around 2009. Ray J’s older sister, 37, adamantly denied her involvement in the church at the time.

But now, RadarOnline.com can reveal that she had attended a church fundraiser — as she was spotted in Leah Remini’s scientology docuseries, Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath!

The bombshell footage aired on January 3.

Remini’s shocking series has been extremely controversial since its development. The church tried to have A&E pull the series, and Remini demanded $1.5 million for defamation in retaliation.

Since then, the actress, 46, has received “an outpouring of support” despite the church continuing to publicly insult her.

