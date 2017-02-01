Brad Pitt Forced Into Treatment Amid Drug Battle

Brad Pitt is desperate to lead a healthy and sober life! Beaten down by his bitter divorce and custody battle, the 53-year-old is secretly getting help for his issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to the National ENQUIRER, Pitt has sworn off all substances, including alcohol, pills and pot — the vices that allegedly ruined his marriage to Angelina Jolie.

After conducting a bombshell investigation, the publication also uncovered that the famed actor recently spent a whopping $15,000 on a five-night sober retreat in a private suite inside Casa Del Mar, a luxe five-star resort in Santa Monica, Calif.

There, Pitt reportedly attended a “Narcotics Anonymous” group party on Jan. 22 — a mutual aid fellowship similar to Alcoholics Anonymous whose purpose is to help addicts stay sober.

PHOTOS: Somber Brad Pitt Speaks Out After Reaching Custody Agreement With Angelina Jolie

Exclusive photos obtained by the ENQUIRER revealed the father-of-six sneaking out of a nearby hotel’s backdoor, carrying a bouquet of balloons from a “Sexy Sober Sunday” event he had attended.

“Brad’s benefitted from the principles and rules that come with dedicated sobriety, and he’s found a way to celebrate it, too,” a source told The ENQUIRER. “His friends have been key in helping him see the positives from clean living, which is why they arranged this sober divorce party!”

As Radar readers know, according to legal documents filed in Brad and Angie’s bitter custody battle, the pair came to an agreement in October that requires family therapy sessions, drug tests for Pitt, and Jolie’s temporary full physical custody of the kids.

Pitt’s admitted marijuana use was used in the child abuse allegations against him last fall, which were ultimately proven to be false.

PHOTOS: The Shocking Divorce: Inside Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Miserable Last Days

“Brad’s jumped through all the hoops now, he’s gone for child therapy, he’s been cleared by the authorities and the lowest statutory rights he has as a father would be overnight stays with the children,” a source told Radar last month.

Now, the actor is more prepared than ever to win back and rebuild his relationship with his kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, eight.

“[He] doesn’t want any part of drugs or booze right now; he’s dedicated to his children,” a close friend claimed to the ENQUIRER. “It’s what’s best for himself and his family in the long-term and that’s a bigger buzz than any cocktail or marijuana joint could provide.”

“Brad just wants to lead a healthy and sober life — with his kids.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.