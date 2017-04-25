Bob Saget’s Big As A House — Friends Fear ‘Fuller House’ Star ‘Is Killing Himself’

Beloved Full House funnyman Bob Saget has packed on so much extra weight, friends and medical experts fear he’s killing himself.

The formerly slender star, who is starring in Netflix’s reboot Fuller House, has piled on the flab, and insiders say he’s topping the scales at 267 pounds!

That’s a serious 77-pound weight gain for the once-scrawny sitcom dad, who is 6-foot-4!

“Bob’s really ballooned,” says an astonished pal, who notes Bob, now 60, was heavy as a kid.

Nutrition expert Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet, warns the excess weight could be killing the funnyman.

“Bob Saget is unrecognizable in his current unhealthy state,” says Dr. Fischer, who has not treated Bob. “The illnesses due to obesity are no joke, so it’s time to tighten the belt.”

In a 1990 interview, Bob said he was “a cocky, overweight 22-year-old.”

He continued, “Then I had a gangrenous appendix taken out, almost died, and I got over being cocky or overweight.”

The divorced dad of three grown daughters has let himself go in the past.

Radar showed the dirty-mouthed comic in 2005 with a full set of man boobs and a roly-poly gut!

Bob, who was hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos at the time, was snapped showing off his unsightly belly rolls while sporting granny glasses on a Hawaiian beach.

The insider admits, “Bob’s weight has yo-yo’ed in the past. But as his age heads north of 60 now it gets harder and harder for the man best known as genial dad Danny Tanner to keep the pounds off.”

The source also jokes, “And it doesn’t help for him to stand, or even sit, next to his ‘Fuller House’ cast mate John Stamos, who’s always remained fit as a fiddle!”

