Love Pays! Blake & Gwen Get Massive Bonus For ‘The Voice’ Return

Blake Shelton and his superstar girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, found love on The Voice and now they’re getting a bonus!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned from a source close to production that Stefani, 47, and boyfriend, Shelton, 40, “are getting paid an exceptional bonus that is significantly higher than the other judges to keep the spark alive on-camera.”

According to the network insider, “They are starting to film the promos next week and have already shot a couple of live spots.”

Radar was the first to report the country crooner had wooed the “Cool” singer during the taping of Season 9.

During the following season, the couple packed on the PDA for fans, which drove a spike in ratings. But this season, the PDA will be mixed with some fierce competition, the source revealed to Radar!

“The producers really want to see Gwen and Blake in competition more often this upcoming season, versus working with each other like they have in the past,” said the source.

“And, of course, there is a stipulation in their contract, which is more of a break-up clause. If, for some reason, they call it quits, they are both required to finish out the remainder of their existing contracts,” the insider added.

As previously reported by Radar, a source said execs are still hoping, now more than ever, the dynamic duo will get engaged on-air!

“Bosses are really, really pushing for this,” said source. “They want nothing more than for Blake to propose to Gwen during a taping of the show.”

