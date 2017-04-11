Revenge Romance! Blac Seduces Tyga Behind Rob & Kylie’s Back

Blac Chyna has initiated the next phase of her secret mission to destroy the Kardashians — by creeping around with her first baby daddy Tyga!

“Chyna wants Tyga back for more than one reason,” explained an insider. “She’s never really gotten over him and she gets ‘two for one revenge hits’ — on Kylie and Rob.”

As Radar has reported, Chyna, 28, and 30-year-old Kardashian have had their share of ups and downs during their tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship, especially after the arrival of their 5-month-old daughter, Dream.

Meanwhile, Tyga and Jenner, 19, recently split, opening the door for Blac to swoop back in and reclaim her ex from her arch-nemesis.

“Blac’s using King Cairo,” her 4-year-old son with Tyga, “to get more time with Tyga and she’s working her magic on him,” said the insider.

“She’s the only one who understands how to please him and she’s already lured Tyga away from Kylie several times.”

Whether she really wants to be with 27-year-old Tyga or not, added the insider, “she has every intention of seducing Tyga and stealing him back.”

