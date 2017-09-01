Stay Away! Blac Chyna Still Has Restraining Order Against Rob For Her ‘Safety’

Blac Chyna’s restraining order against Rob Kardashian is still in effect, and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the warring couple is fighting over custody of their baby daughter!

A judge slapped Kardashian with a “no contact” order after his revenge porn rant in July, when he released naked photos of his baby mama. Now a source close to Blac revealed that nearly two months later it has not been dropped.

“Protecting Chyna’s safety was the reason she got the restraining order, and it still stands,” the source told Radar.

Despite the court slapping Kardashian with strict conditions, he is “desperate to talk to his baby mama,” the source said.

“He offers to buy her things, lavish gifts and other things. He tells her nannies and friends and her mom, but he hasn’t reached out to her directly at all.”

Blac and Kardashian are still also struggling to work out the custody agreement of their young daughter, Dream, with each of the parents hiring high powered legal teams.

“The lawyers are battling over the deal,” the source told Radar.

“There is a court date coming up, but Rob and Chyna will never go to court,” added the source. “They will work out the deal in mediation.”

