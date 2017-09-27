Rob Kardashian Blindsides Baby Mama Blac Chyna With Drugs, Alcohol & Assault Lawsuit

Blac Chyna was blindsided by Rob Kardashian’s attempt to file a lawsuit claiming she tried to strangle him in their home just weeks after she gave birth to their baby, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

Kardashian, 30, reportedly filed a lawsuit against his baby mama, claiming that after consuming drugs and alcohol she tried to choke him with an iPhone cord, hit him in the head and face, and threw a metal chair at his Bentley as he tried to flee the house. He reportedly claimed the incident took place on December 14, 2016 and that he kept it secret because he did not want the negative attention.

Kris Jenner’s only son also claimed Chyna trashed the house, which was owned by Kylie Jenner, wrecking a television, a door, damaging walls, breaking a cell phone and even “smashing a gingerbread house that was made for the holidays,” according to The Blast, who first reported the lawsuit.

Chyna’s high-powered attorney, Lisa Bloom, spoke to Radar about the shocking allegations. “I have not received any lawsuit. I cannot comment until I do.”

He reportedly said Chyna was playing with his gun, and pointed it at the phone while she was on FaceTime with his friends.

Kardashian also claimed that Chyna harassed his little sister, Kylie Jenner, telling her to get tested for sexually transmitted diseases since she was dating Tyga, Chyna’s ex and baby daddy.

The bombshell accusations came on the heels of their bitter battle over his revenge porn rant.

The reality stars met face-to-face on Tuesday in an attempt get him to pay up for his vicious social media attack this summer, where he posted naked pictures and videos of her online.

The mediation failed when the two couldn’t come to an agreement about the money she wanted, and a source told Radar that Chyna planned to file a lawsuit against Kardashian, claiming that his nasty posts costs her millions in jobs and endorsements.

“Blac Chyna wants Rob to pay for what he did to her,” a source said. “She isn’t afraid of him.”

