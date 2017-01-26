Love Shattered: Proof Blac Chyna Cheated On Rob Kardashian — Despite Denial

On Wednesday, Rob Kardashian shared a video on Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary with baby mama Blac Chyna — but unknowingly revealed proof of her cheating scandal with Pilot Jones!

Kardashian, 29, was in for a rude awakening when Radar exclusively revealed photos of his baby mama kissing her former fling, Pilot Jones, well after January 2016.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

As reported, Chyna was secretly hooking up with the singer and actor last year, and an insider claimed to Radar he told friends he would demand a DNA test from Kardashian’s shamed fiancée .

“Pilot is telling friends that he will ask Chyna for a DNA test when the baby is born,” the insider told Radar before the birth of Dream Kardashian. “He deserves to know the truth.””

“And if the baby turns out to be his,” the source continued, “he will want to have a relationship with the child. That’s actually very important to him.”

Based on the timing of Jones’s hookups with Chyna, 28, an insider told Radar, “it’s possible” that he is the real dad, NOT reality TV heir Rob.

Of course, Chyna already subjected Kardashian to a DNA test for their reality show, Rob & Chyna, in an episode that aired just weeks after Radar exposed her affair with Jones.

“I know it’s Rob’s child, I’ve only been with him since we started dating,” she insisted to her confused pals in one scene, despite Radar’s photo proof that she had secretly hooked up with Jones behind Kardashian’s back.

“It’s just to shut down the rumors on the Internet saying it might be two other people,” she claimed on the show.

In October, Chyna lashed out at Jones over their kissing photos in an epic Instagram tirade, denying an affair.

The reality star launched a series of accusations, claiming that Jones was her friend and the photos were taken years ago as a way to make his then-boyfriend jealous, saying: “Never had sex with him! NEVER EVER! Nothing ever happened past these pics.”

