Blac Chyna Files Revenge Lawsuit Against ‘Predators’ Rob, Kris, Kim & Sisters

Blac Chyna fired back at Rob Kardashian in an explosive new lawsuit, in which she calls her baby daddy, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and all of his sisters “predators” who conspired to ruin her life after she ended the relationship, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The model’s attorney Lisa Bloom filed the bombshell documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday morning, suing not only baby Dream’s 30-year-old father and grandmother, but Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner as well.

“Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show, which had already begun filming a second season,” the documents state.

The 29-year-old mother of two accused Kardashian of “assault, battery, distribution of private materials, domestic violence, harassment, intrusion into private affairs, false light, disclosure of private facts, defamation, interference with contractual relations and interference with perspective economic relations.”

The documents reference Rob’s September lawsuit against her, when he claimed she was on drugs and tried to strangle him after a incident at Kylie Jenner’s home in December 2016.

She also threw shade at Kim’s past as a sex tape star.

“After Ms. White obtained July 2017 court orders finding that Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn rant was a form of domestic abuse, and knowing that Ms. White was intent on standing up for her rights, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner hastily filed this lawsuit, which attempts to shame her for having worked in the past as a stripper, a legal profession peopled by actual human beings as deserving of respect as their famous sisters, who perform in sex tapes and pose naked.”

Chyna slammed the family’s alleged attempts to destroy her career by canceling the hit E! show Rob & Chyna before it’s second season.

“The unwritten rule no one told Ms. White when she started a relationship with Rob Kardashian is: the entire family takes it personally if you leave and will come after you, using their fame, wealth and power to take you down,” the documents continue.

“They will get your television show canceled, they will go after you. They will spread lies about you, they will claim you are a bad mother without evidence. They will even fund a lawsuit about crumbled cookies to get revenge on you leaving a Kardashian.”

“Rob Kardashian and his powerful, vindictive family have done enough damage to Ms. White’s career and professional reputation, which she singlehandedly built from scratch — without the help of a famous last name.”

Chyna noted she left Caitlyn Jenner out of the lawsuit, explaining Kris’ ex had “the decency to publicly admit, on an episode of The View on July 14, 2017, that Rob Kardashian had a problem and mistreated Ms. White.”

Radar first reported Chyna’s plans to file a revenge lawsuit earlier this month.

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

