Ceasefire! Blac Invites Rob & His Family To Dream’s Birthday Party Amid Nasty Fights

Nice or all for show?

Blac Chyna made a huge effort to end the feud with Rob Kardashian and his family in a shocking move, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned.

“She invited Rob and his mom and sisters to a party she is throwing for Dream,” a snitch told Radar about the bold move.

PHOTOS: Worried Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital With Blac Chyna & Newborn Dream

“She would love for all of them to come and celebrate Dream’s birthday together.”

The baby was born on November 10, 2016 and her parents almost immediately split up.

Since then Chyna and Kardashian had been locked in a vicious legal battle. He posted naked pictures and videos of her on the internet in a vicious revenge porn rant and after that they both filed lawsuits slinging insults at each other.

PHOTOS: Rob Kardashian’s Breakdown Exposed After Blac Chyna Packs Up Nursery, Moves Away With Dream

Kardashian called Chyna a stripper and claimed she did drugs and tried to choke him with an iPhone cord in documents obtained by Radar. She fired back with her own lawsuit, calling him, Kris Jenner and his sisters “media predators” who “slut-shamed” her, in the court documents obtained by Radar.

But Chyna decided to try and work things out with the KUWTK reality-star family members.

“Dream is the most important thing to both Rob and Chyna and if they could be nice for just one day that would be great,” the source told Radar.

However, Kardashian was skeptical of Chyna’s true intentions.

PHOTOS: Who’s Your Daddy? Rob & Tyga At War Over Blac Chyna’s Son King Cairo

“Rob thinks Chyna used him on Father’s Day when they went to Disneyland so he’s not sure if this is for real or not,” the insider spilled.

Do you think Chyna’s invitation to Rob and his sisters is real or just a publicity stunt? Sound off in comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.