‘The Truth Will Come Out!’ Defiant Bill O’Reilly Rips Sexual Harassment Claims

Bill O’Reilly is not going down quietly! Just days after his Fox News ouster, the conservative TV host ripped the sexual harassment claims against him in a blistering podcast posted on his website.

As Radar reported, O’Reilly left the news network on April 19 after more than 20 years amid a growing list of claims he harassed female guests and employees.

“I am sad that I’m not on television anymore,” O’Reilly admitted as the podcast began. “I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can’t say a lot, because there’s much stuff going on right now.”

“But I can tell you that I’m very confident the truth will come out,” he warned, “and when it does, I don’t know if you’re going to be surprised – but I think you’re going to be shaken, as I am. There’s a lot of stuff involved here. “

“Now, I can’t say anymore because I just don’t want to influence the flow of the information,” O’Reilly claimed. “I don’t want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. However you, as a loyal O’Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the lane what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, okay?”

Still, he said he wouldn’t blame Fox News for the decision. According to reports, his legal team has planned to allege that the whole situation was more of a conspiracy drummed up by liberal enemies.

“Look, I was there for twenty years and six months,” O’Reilly explained. “We made history, put cable news on the map and were successful all that time. No ebb and flow, just straight up graph.”

“You know, that vehicle was fabulous for me and I said in the beginning that I’m sad, but why wouldn’t I wish them the best?” he continued. “They were there, we performed well for them, and that’s the fact.”

Meanwhile, former O’Reilly guest Sarah Palin spoke out this week to support him, blasting his accusers in the process.

“If a woman believes she is being intimidated and harassed, she needs to stand up and do something about it, not stick around for a paycheck for years and years and years and then after the fact complain about what she went through,” said Palin.

Story developing.

