Party Girl! Bikini Clad Corinne Olympios Goes Wild In Las Vegas

Corinne Olympios has been having a wild time in Las Vegas.

The Bachelor In Paradise star was spotted kissing a mystery hunk poolside while wearing a skimpy purple bikini.

Her high jinx comes after she apologized to BIP contestant DeMario Jackson over there on set sex scandal that rocked the show.

The 25-year-old – who is no longer with Jordan Gielchins – revealed to Chris Harrison: “I would want to tell him…I respect you as a human, I have nothing against you, I am so sorry you had to go through this. I know exactly what it feels like.’

“I wish you all the best, and I’m sorry – the first day unfortunately I don’t remember much of, I definitely over-drank. I did. I was also on some medication that you’re not supposed to drink on, which I didn’t know.”

Olympios seems to have put the scandal behind her as she let her hair down at The Mandalay Bay’s Daylight party and she had no shortage of male admirers either.

She wore her long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail for the day of drinks and dancing by the pool. The controversial reality star smoked cigarettes and checked her cellphone while sitting beside her new mystery man.

