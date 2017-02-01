Beyonce’s Baby Secret: Insider Claims Jay Z’s Wife Tried IVF To Conceive Twins

Desperate Beyonce turned to IVF treatments to expand her family with Jay Z, an insider told RadarOnline.com.

The world EXPLODED in celebration today when Queen Bey announced on Instagram that she and rap mogul hubby are expecting twins!

According to a source close to the singer, “Beyonce had IVF to conceive and she is currently 14 weeks pregnant!”

For the past year, sources told Radar that Beyonce and her 47-year-old “99 Problems” rapper husband have struggled to keep their marriage on track. Ultimately, a source said, the superstar couple decided that having a baby would be the best way to save their broken marriage!

“Jay Z has been pressuring her to have more kids for so long and they have tried so many times with no luck,” a source said. “They are both absolutely through the roof right now!”

As Radar reported last week, Beyonce and Jay Z are looking to purchase a new home for their growing brood, and even went so far as to lay down an offer on Petra Ecclestone’s infamous $200 million megamansion, located in Hidden Hills, Calif.

“The pregnancy is absolutely why Beyonce and Jay Z are looking into getting a larger home,” the insider revealed.

“They want to close on this deal ASAP, so the babies will be born into the new home and the stress of moving will be behind them. After all, it will not be the three of them anymore. It will be the five of them!”

