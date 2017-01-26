Alexsandra Wright Sues Former Bosses For Workplace Discrimination & Harassment

Alexsandra Wright, the mother of Beyoncé Knowles’ half brother, is accusing her former bosses of workplace discrimination and harassment in a bombshell lawsuit, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In court papers obtained from the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Wright sued Natasha and Yordan Trenev, owners of Natren INC., on December 5, 2016.

Wright is accusing Natren of “unlawful discrimination on the basis of her race and religion, harassment on the basis of her race and religion, and retaliation against her during the Liability Period.”

Wright worked as a Marketing Manager for the company, where she planned, directed and coordinated marketing policies and programs for Natren from August 15, 2016 to her termination on October 17, 2016.

“Plaintiff was made to feel inferior, harassed, and discriminated against when Mrs. Trenev responded that Natren ‘doesn’t serve poor people,’” the complaint read of when Wright presented a marketing plan. “Plaintiff felt there was a racial overtone to Mrs. Trenev’s response and ultimately reported the incident to Human Resource at Natren.”

The MotivatingOtherMothers.com founder assembled Marla Maples, Angie Everhart and Shar Jackson as celebrity endorsers of their “Social Media Team.” But she claims “discriminatory statements” were made by Mr. Trenev during a work meeting to discuss the team’s contributions.

He allegedly said they “own” the people they pay.

“As an African-American woman, Plaintiff felt the comments were both hostile and discriminatory as well as incredibly offensive to any reasonable person,” the complaint read.

When the deal was ready to be presented to the Social Media Team, Mr. and Mrs. Trenev prepared and presented them with a new agreement without Wright’s knowledge. She is also accusing them of calling her “rude, stubborn and ineffective at her job,” to Everhart and Jackson.

She claims employees said, “Blacks can’t be Jews” when she asked to work from home on during Rosh Hashanah.

The “discriminatory and hostile working environment” became too much on October 17, 2016 when she informed them of her termination.

Wright is asking for $900,000 in damages and a jury trial.

