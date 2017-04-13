Beyonce & Jay Z Connected To Shocking Money Laundering Scandal

Beyonce and Jay-Z set have sail on the luxurious yacht Galactica Star – but did they know that the owner is under investigation for money laundering? Nigerian energy mogul Kola Aluko has been accused of various crimes after renting his yacht to the power couple, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Aluko is under investigation for money laundering in Nigeria and Europe.

PHOTOS: Secret Feud! Kanye’s Evil Plot To Upstage Beyonce Exposed

He is also $25,000 past due on the property tax bill for his $51 million penthouse at One57 in New York City, which he purchased in 2014, New York Post reported.

Reports claim a Nigerian court attempted to freeze his assets, but they were unable to serve him with papers because they couldn’t find him.

Aluko could be hiding on the Galactica Star, which was spotted in Cancun last year and may be in Turkey today.

PHOTOS: Kanye West Blows Up On Stage, Blames Beyonce For ‘Hurting’ Him

Beyonce, Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were spotted sailing around the Mediterranean Sea in September 2015 on the yacht.

The yacht reportedly cost the married couple $900,000 a week. The boat is so exclusive that renters must be on a first-name basis with Aluko.

They visited Cannes, Sardinia, Capri and more.

PHOTOS: Divorce At Last? Beyonce Drops Marriage Bombshell On Jay Z During Family Vacation

The $72 million yacht features a helicopter deck, six bedrooms, an outdoor Jacuzzi and a 65-foot sundeck.

Beyonce and Jay Z are expecting twins in July.

PHOTOS: Beyoncé & Jay Z Caught Without Wedding Bands Amid Cheating Rumors

Are you surprised Beyonce and Jay Z are connected to Aluko? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.