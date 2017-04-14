Inside Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Abandoned Adoption Plans

Beyonce and Jay-Z are over the moon about expecting twins, but the good news now means they won’t be able to take in a child in need, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“They had finalized papers to adopt a child and were on the hunt for an orphan to take home when the IVF worked,” a family insider noted. “It was incredible timing.”

As Radar reported, the superstar couple, who are already parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy, recently announced they will be welcoming twins later this year.

“Solange actually predicted this would happen — that they’d stop worrying about their fertility issues when they started the adoption process,” said the insider.

“Thankfully they’d not yet started visiting orphanages so they hadn’t bonded with any kids yet,” added the source of Beyonce, 35, and 47-year-old Jay-Z.

“Having twins on the way has totally put adoption on the back-burner.”

