Ben Affleck Inappropriately Fondles Host In Resurfaced Video: ‘Get Them T***ies Out!’

The outpouring of bad publicity for Ben Affleck continues as an explosive video has resurfaced from a 2004 interview in which the creep can be seen inappropriately fondling another TV host’s breasts.

On the heels of Affleck’s rebuke of longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein and the shocking revelation that he groped actress Hilarie Burton on TRL comes this bombshell footage from a Canadian television channel which puts the actor in an especially damning light.

“They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?” Affleck inappropriately asked then-host Anne-Marie Losique of Montreal’s entertainment news show Box Office, while he holds her tightly on his lap. “That’s a lovely perfume you have on. You usually show a lot more cleavage than this, what’s the story?”

“It’s Sunday morning,” Losique explains, before Affleck quips, “That never stopped you before, from getting them t***ies out,” the then 32-year-old Affleck said. “Who you trying to fool, Sunday morning? You should be in church with that rack on display.”

Surprisingly, Losique bragged about the cryptic clip via a Tweet on Wednesday. “Crazy day! The U.S. media has gotten back to this moment. More to come,” she wrote in French of her encounter with rehab alum Affleck, who appears to be slurring his words throughout the interview.

Journée folle. Ts les médias USA me relancent auj !! À suivre plus tard ;). https://t.co/4Gz2fT4jZU — Anne-Marie Losique (@AMLosique) October 11, 2017

To make matters worse, Affleck also mocks the developmentally disabled while trying to charm the reporter. “Don’t make me look like I am retarded!” Affleck said. “I look like I have cerebral palsy now.”

