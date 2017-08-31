‘Bachelorette’ Star Michael Nance Died From Cocaine, Heroin & Pill Overdose

Emily Maynard’s Bachelorette suitor Michael Nance died from a cocaine, heroin and pill overdose on May 29, RadarOnline.com can report.

According to Texas’ Travis County Medical Examiner Office, the 31-year-old had cocaine, heroin, sedative clonazepam — otherwise known as Klonopin — and anticonvulsant gabapentin in his system, leading to multiple drug toxicity and accidental death.

In the shocking medical examiner report, doctors said Nance had “demonstrated punctate needle puncture-like marks” on his arms, and a history of “opiate abuse, hypogonadism and anxiety.”

An acquaintance found the musician on the bathroom floor of his Texas group home at 1:30 am, the deputy medical examiner claimed. He was declared dead at 2:54 after resuscitation attempts.

Former Bachelorette costar Arie Luyendyk Jr. previously said Nance was living in a sober home at the time of his passing, and was struggling with addiction problems.

Sadly, it appears he spiraled into relapse.

In a deleted scene from the ABC show in 2012, Nance claimed he had two years sober from pills.

“I was addicted to prescription drugs,” he said. “It’s a vicious cycle…I’m almost two years sober now.”

