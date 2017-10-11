Audrina Patridge Says Wedding Rings Stolen After Ex Corey Bohan Ransacked Her Drawers

Audrina Patridge’s wedding rings have gone missing after her estranged ex husband ransacked her drawers, the The Hills star claims in new explosive court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com

Patridge, 32, alleges in the papers filed Tuesday, that Corey Bohan changed the locks on their shared home, which he recently agreed to vacate by October 13 in exchange for $35,000.

Since their divorce bombshell last month, Patridge claims her and their shared daughter Kirra have been “living out of a suitcase,” but when she went to pick up some of the child’s toys with a police escort on October 6, she discovered her keys didn’t work. The locksmith she called told her Bohan requested the changed to smart locks and that the locksmith would have to drill the lock through the garage in order to gain entry.

Upon entry, Patridge claims a mess had been made of her personal items. “My closet and drawers were ransacked, whereas I always kept them neat and organized. My wedding rings were missing from my ring holder,” Patridge says in the court filing, adding that she discovered a handwritten to-do list including a reminder to “change locks.”

As readers know, Patridge filed for a divorce from her husband of less than a year and took out a restraining order on the professional BMX dirt bike rider after a domestic violence incident.

The incident reportedly involved him shoving her while she was holding the baby, threatening suicide and ‘repeatedly harassing her while she was working.’

He is currently living in the family home that she claims belongs to her as part of a pre-nuptial agreement the pair signed.

The couple have been off and on since 2008 and wed in 2016 in Hawaii – they are due back in court next month.

