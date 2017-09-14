Bad Blood! Artie Lange Snubs Stern In Explosive New Tell-All

Artie Lange’s below-the-belt blows toward Howard Stern are only getting worse, and now the comedian is giving little to no credit to the Shock Jock for his success, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In a Forward he wrote for former Stern writer Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling’s new explosive tell-all, Lange snubs the King of All Media when he went on to highlight that Howard Stern was NOT the best part of The Stern Show, rather, it was Martling.

PHOTOS: The King Of All Scandals: Shock Jock Howard Stern’s Top 20 Secrets & Feuds EXPOSED

In an early copy of the book obtained by Radar, Lange recalls it was Martling’s sensibility, the way he presented himself, and his honesty that inspired Lange. The troubled comedian came to the realization that it was also The Joke Man in the end that inspired his career, not Stern.

“I found out later my influence wasn’t Howard. It was Howard a lot, but was the sensibility Jackie brought to the show,” Lange wrote in the Forward for Martling’s upcoming book, “The Joke Man: Bow to Stern”. He added, “that’s been my style, with much thanks to him.”

PHOTOS: Howard Stern Rips Kelly On Air: ‘You Can’t Walk Off Work!’

“Way back, if you asked any of my buddies who we’d like to hang out with, it always would have been Jackie,” Lange revealed. “In my stand-up and talk show appearances and even the sketches I wrote on Howard Stern, the biggest influence was probably Jackie Martling. Because of what he brought to Stern, the political incorrectness, the subtle stuff he used to do in the background… That’s what all my premises were. He was truly dangerous.”

“The Joke Man: Bow To Stern” hits shelves October 24, 2017.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.