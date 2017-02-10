Apollo Nida’s Fiancée Tells All On ‘Wonderful’ Prison Romance Amid Phaedra Parks Feud

Apollo Nida may be behind bars, but he’s still going strong with fiancée Sherien Almufti! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s future wife exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com how their prison romance is going.

“My relationship with Apollo is going wonderful,” Almufti told Radar.

Nida proposed to the New Jersey real estate agent while serving an eight-year sentence at Fort Dix Correctional Facility for racketeering.

In a mid-season trailer for RHOA, Almufti makes her debut on the show despite his ex-wife Phaedra Parks’ dismay.

“It just felt like sabotage,” Parks told co-star Kandi Burruss when Almufti was introduced to the cast.

When asked about her appearance on the Bravo series, Almufti told Radar, “I would rather not talk about my time on the show.”

As Radar readers know, Almufti bashed her future husband’s ex over social media in December.

“Catching up on the #RHOA like oh wow!! So your s**t does stink after all,” she posted of Parks. “#TeamApolloandSherien.”

Almufti’s ex-husband confirmed to Radar that she has been filming for the current season.

“She took my daughter out of school a week and a half ago to go to Atlanta to film,” Derrick Copes told Radar of their 8-year-old. “Who takes their kid out of school to go film when it’s not educational. That is not good parenting. I don’t want my daughter on the show.”

But Almufti’s feud with Parks won’t be the only brawl of the season, as former RHOA star Kim Zolciak makes her epic return.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now so worry about that,” Kenya Moore fired, as Zolciak replied, “You want to be me. You want to have a baby you can’t, you want to have a man you f*****g don’t.”

