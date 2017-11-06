Behind Bars! Anthony Weiner Checks Into Prison For 21-Month Sentence

Anthony Weiner checked into prison this morning after his conviction for sexting an underage girl, a source close to the disgraced politician confirmed exclusively to RadarOnline.com.

“He was cooperative, and is looking forward to getting the help he needs,” the source told Radar, adding that the facility — Devens Federal Medical Center in Ayres, Massachusetts — offers specialty treatment for sex offenders.

The Bureau of Prisons describes FMC Devens as “an in-house psychology department offers inmates counseling for depression and suicidal ideation, as well as sex-offender and drug-addiction programs.”

After the 53-year-old father pleaded guilty in May to one felony count of “transferring obscene materials to a minor,” a federal judge sentenced Weiner to 21-months behind bars in September.

Following his sentence he will do three years of supervised release and pay a $10,000 fine.

Just one week ago, Weiner was spotted taking his 5-year-old son Jordan to school in New York City. Accompanied by estranged wife Huma Abedin, 43, Weiner looked visibly distraught.

