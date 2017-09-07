Chris Pratt Who? Chris Evans Caught Sending Steamy Sext Messages To Anna Faris

Hollywood hunk Chris Evans has wasted no time capitalizing on some old, on-set chemistry with Chris Pratt’s estranged wife, Anna Faris!

Sources reveal to RadarOnline.com exclusively Evans, 36, has been blowing up Faris’ phone with steamy text messages since her early August split from Pratt, 38, her husband of eight years and the father of her five-year-old son, Jack.

“Evans has a rare opening on his calendar, and thinks the time is right to reconnect with Anna,” a source tattled. “Unfortunately, his old buddy Chris Pratt thinks he’s swooping in way too fast on his ex!”

Interestingly, Evans, a notorious serial dater, has long doted on the bubbly blonde. “Chris Evans and Anna go way back,” squealed a Tinseltown snitch.

“They really hit it off when they filmed the 2011 romantic comedy What’s Your Number? “The movie totally bombed, but their chemistry completely exploded — in a great way.”

And in a bizarre twist, the big-screen studs have actually bonded in the past — over Faris, 40. Evans actually got pally with Pratt, 38, BECAUSE he had such a high opinion of the actress!

“He liked Pratt because he LOVED Anna,” dished a source. “He’s always raved about Pratt being the luckiest guy in Hollywood, not only because of Anna’s beauty, but her sassy humor and what a genuinely cool person she is.

“But now that Anna’s free, all bets are off.”

Evans has dated a parade of high-profile pretties, including Dianna Agron, Amy Smart, Christina Ricci, Emmy Rossum, Jessica Biel and Super Bowl hero Tom Brady’s now-wife, Gisele Bündchen.

“Evans has never had a problem corralling the ladies, and now that Anna’s fair game, he’s ready to take a swing at it,” added the source.

