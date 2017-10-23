Jealous Of J.Law! ‘Pressured’ Anna Faris Confesses Marriage Insecurities In Tell-All

Anna Faris’ insecurities ended her marriage to Chris Pratt, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The actress, 40, finally came clean on her last days with Pratt, 38, in her new memoir, Unqualified, and revealed that her jealousy over his relationship with Jennifer Lawrence contributed to her marriage’s demise.

“Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside,” she wrote. “’Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them,’ she said. ‘There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.’ I didn’t think it would bother me. I’ve been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard.”

But, she fell apart as press for Passengers was kicked into high gear.

“I talked to Chris about how hurt I felt, even though I knew there were no truth to the stories [that he cheated on her], and he didn’t understand at first,” she wrote.

“I didn’t want to pay attention to the stories but I couldn’t block them all out, either,” she explained. “I’d always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure. Eventually Chris came around and understood why it felt sh**y.”

“Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn’t need to be, because she hadn’t done anything wrong, “she continued. “She’s awesome, but of course it’s hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you – even if it’s patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool.”

Faris also admitted that Pratt was jealous of her What’s Your Number costar, Chris Evans, saying: “While my Chris had a break from filming Parks and Recreation, he came to set and did a small part. He was never overt about it, but he would bring up my kissing scenes with Chris Evans casually. ‘So, when do you have to do that love scene with Evans?’ he’d ask. It was thinly veiled, but very sweet.”

Jack’s mom also confessed that she felt “pressure from being in a high-profile relationship” and they both trouble dealing with the yo-yo spiral of their careers.

“’You crushed it right away and hit it big out of the gate,’” Pratt told Faris. “’I didn’t have that. And there were definitely moments when I felt like Jason Segel’s character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, like the boyfriend who held the purse on the sidlines and people didn’t really see me.’”

He recalled stories of how men would hit on her in front of him, and Faris mentioned how the tables have turned in his favor since her House Bunny days.

“’Sometimes I feel like I don’t have the career that I used to, and I do have moments of insecurity about that,’” she remembered telling Pratt. “I’m so thrilled and grateful that you are doing the things you are, and I have crazy pride in the fact that your talents are recognized, but it can be hard not to have a moment of self-doubt when my husband is acting with young women in big movies and I’m playing a role in Mom that, while I love it, is incredibly unsexy.”

“And I am really happy to celebrate your celebrity,’” she insisted. “’Like when we’re in a restaurant, and someone asks to take a picture with you and hands me the camera, mostly I love it…but truth be told, it’s not like I don’t walk away with, say, 4 percent of a sting.’”

Pratt and Faris announced that they were separating after eight years of marriage in August, and now the Scary Movie star is dating Michael Barrett.

