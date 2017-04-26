Witchy Angelina’s VooDoo Vengeance — ‘Using Powerful Spells & Potions’ Against Brad

Locked in a ferocious divorce battle with witchy-wife Angelina Jolie, movie hunk Brad Pitt is freaking out over the vicious Maleficent beauty casting chilling voodoo spells to ruin his life, pals have told RadarOnline.com!

According to a source, the actress “has been interested in witchcraft and voodoo for years.”

She creepily wore a vial of then-hubby Billy Bob Thornton‘s blood around her neck, and was rumored to have used black magic to woo Brad away from his then-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

“Now Brad’s terrified she’ll start using powerful spells and potions against him,” said the source.

“He thinks she’s out to make his life a misery and destroy him.”

Angie, 41, has already turned the 53-year-old heartthrob’s life into “a living hell,” added a source.

She blindsided him last September with divorce papers and launched allegations of child abuse that triggered a probe by child welfare bigwigs — who later cleared him following an investigation.

Said an insider: “Brad lives for those children and his heart’s been broken into pieces.”

He’s ready to believe she’s using black magic and has even “cursed his latest movie Allied, which ended up a box office flop,” added the source, noting, “Angie was intensely jealous of his co-star Marion Cotillard.”

The idea Angie’s casting spells isn’t so far-fetched. The actress “has dabbled in the occult, and in Maleficent she played a vengeful witch,” said the source.

“It was a role she was born to play.”

The source said the support Brad’s received from Hollywood movers and shakers “just infuriates Angie even more,” providing another reason he fears “she’ll launch a different kind of attack.”

A British report once claimed Angie formed a “witch’s trinity” with two gals about a year before dumping Brad.

“The three are in cahoots together — and Brad loses out,” a longtime member of the couple’s staff is quoted as saying.

