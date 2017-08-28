Angelina Jolie Reunites With Father Jon Voight Amid Ugly Brad Pitt Split

Scheming Angelina Jolie has healed her bitter rift with estranged dad Jon Voight to keep him from bad-mouthing her and backing hubby Brad Pitt during their divorce war, RadarOnline.com can report.

“She’s totally outsmarted Brad by getting Jon on her side,” snitches an insider. “The divorce is getting uglier. By relaxing her stance on her dad, she’s added one more to Team Jolie.”

Jon, 78, initially became estranged from Angelina after publicly saying she had “serious mental problems.”

But he and the sneaky 42-year-old Maleficent beauty looked like a loving dad-daughter team as they visited L.A.’s Color Me Mine ceramics studio with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 9, on Aug. 12.

Ironically, Brad had previously pushed Angie to end the bad blood with her dad, but she’d resisted.

Angie threatened to cut Brad and Jon out of her will and ban them from her funeral because she hated how friendly they were.

“But she’s realized that’s not a very smart move,” notes the source.

So with divorce hearings looming, “she has made up with Jon and he is being invited over for visits.”

Angelina triggered the divorce war by filing 11 months ago, and then charging Brad had gotten drunk and violent with their then-15-year-old adopted son Maddox on a private jet.

Brad was cleared of any wrongdoing by state and FBI investigators but he’s “still hurt that Angie painted him as an abusive dad,” says the insider. “He feels that was a stab to the heart.”

However, he’s quit booze as they battle for custody of their six kids.

“Angelina still wants full custody but Brad won’t be kept from his children,” says the source. “It’ll probably get nastier, but now she’s got Jon to vouch for her.”

