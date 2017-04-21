Amy’s Nightmare: Matt Roloff Whisks New Love Away On Tropical Vacay

When Matt Roloff was married to his wife of nearly 30 years, Amy, he rarely liked to leave the family farm in Oregon. But the Little People, Big World patriarch has changed his tune now that he’s with his assistant turned girlfriend Caryn Chandler!

The father of four, 55, and his lady love hit up the Infinity Bay Spa & Beach Resort in Roatan, Honduras, where they posed for a photo with local tour guide Cleve Bodden.

“Passing [through] the amazing island of Roatan,” he captioned the photo, presumably taken in the four-star hotel’s lobby.



“Really had an awesome time with you and your crew Mr. Matt Roloff, it was a great pleasure getting to meet and spend time with [you], hope to see you guys back soon!” Bodden commented on the post.

Bodden confirmed in a call to Radar that Roloff and Chandler, 49, joined him for a journey on Cleve’s Tours and Adventures.

“We explored the island,” he said.

Though he referred to Roloff’s “crew” in his Facebook comment, Bodden revealed that the reality stars were not filming scenes for the upcoming season of their TLC reality show, which premieres on May 2.

Though the trip was taken off-camera, Chandler will appear on the series this year.

In a preview clip for the new season, Roloff and his ex-wife meet up for an awkward conversation with Chandler.

“Caryn has been Matt’s personal assistant. Now that they’re dating, of course that’s hurtful,” Amy admits to the cameras.

As Radar previously reported, the divorced mom, 52, was blindsided by her ex’s new romance with her former associate.

