Amy Duggar Recalls Her Parents’ Fights Forced Her Outdoors

Amy Duggar has sobbed about her harrowing childhood with parents who fought up a storm.

The moment came on Friday’s episode of TV’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars, in which she appeared with her husband, Dillon King.

The Duggar cousin, 30, who has been seen on 19 Kids and Counting and other Duggar family TV specials, watched a child actor play a young version of herself on Bootcamp.

It became an emotional experience for Duggar as she remembered her past.

PHOTOS: Another Duggar Wedding! All The Details Of The Surprise Engagement

“I spent a lot of time outside because inside was just unbearable,” Duggar said on the show. The reality star wound up jumping up and down on a trampoline outside their home when her folks, Terry Jordan and Deanna Duggar, kept arguing.

The child actress, playing Duggar, said on camera, “Sometimes I go outside and sleep there because I can’t stand the fighting.”

Duggar then told her fellow Bootcamp competitors, “It hit like a ton of bricks. This is me as a little girl. That hit home, especially the outdoors and being on the trampoline.”

Incredibly, the child actress portraying Duggar also said her dad told her she was a “mistake.”

PHOTOS: Amy Duggar Explodes On Husband For Hurting Their Cat: ‘I Do Not Want Kids With You’

As Radar readers know, Duggar disclosed in 2015 that she was born from unwed parents Terry and Deanna.

Amy gained fame because Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are her uncle and aunt and she’s been seen often on TLC.

“Just because I share the Duggar name doesn’t mean my life is perfect,” Amy has written on social media.

Indeed. In addition to problems with her parents, the Bootcamp reality show has let viewers know that Amy’s marriage to King is no bed of roses.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.