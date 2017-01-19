‘Teen Mom’ House Of Horrors? Amber Portwood’s Neighbor Tells All!

Amber Portwood‘s latest run-in with the law comes as a surprise to one of her neighbors, who told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she appeared to be a model tenant!

As Radar reported, Portwood and her fiancé Matt Baier are being sued by her former landlord, property management company Zuluscape, for allegedly failing to pay damages for their rental home.

The management company said in a court complaint those damages add up to $6,015.74, and include repairs needed to window blinds, doors, and drywall, among other things. Not to mention the whole house needed to be repainted, and new carpet installed, due to their smelly pets, the court papers claim.

But one neighbor exclusively tells Radar a different story.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals Her New Home

“She was quiet, to be honest with you,” the neighbor said. “She rarely came out of the house!”

In fact, the neighbor, who lived across the street, says at first, he didn’t even realize it was her … and he’s a fan!

“I watched the show before, and I knew her, but when she first moved in, we didn’t know who she was,” he said. “She wasn’t loud or nothing like that.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Flashes Engagement Ring While Out With Fiancé In NYC

Now, the neighbor says the rental house looks exactly the same as when she moved in.

“They’ve already rented it back out,” the neighbor said. “Someone else is living in there.”

This lawsuit isn’t the only complaint against Portwood, who is dealing with backlash after customers of her online boutique claim she is overcharging them, and making it hard to return their purchases.

Story developing.

