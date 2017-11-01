Another ‘Teen Mom’ Pregnancy? Amber Portwood Rumored To Be Expecting

Could another Teen Mom star be joining the reality baby boom?

Amber Portwood may be expecting her second child, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com,

“There are rumors around town that Amber is pregnant,” an insider told Radar, adding that the baby daddy is said to be new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals Her New Home

After months of sexy full body shots and live videos on her Instagram account, the 27-year-old mom of Leah, 8, mysteriously went quiet on social media in late summer.

Keep working and don't give up and you can reach your goal!! Keep it up loves we can do this! #beautifulsouls #MMA #NeverTooLate sending love💖 A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:44pm PDT

The MTV star addressed concerned fans who noticed her online absence in a cryptic tweet this week.

“I know I’ve been MIA, however I just want to say I’m happier than ever and focusing on family,” she said.

Hi loves! I know I've been MIA however I just want to say I'm happier than ever and focusing on family🤗 sending love everyone💖 — Amber Portwood (@AmberLPortwood) October 26, 2017

Portwood began dating producer Glennon, 33, while filming Marriage Boot Camp with ex Matt Baier in June.

Radar first broke the news of the new romance.

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Flaunts New Man, Spills Out Of Skimpy Dress At VMAs

Portwood would be in good company. Her Teen Mom 2 counterparts Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Jenelle Evans and Chelsea Houska welcomed babies this year.

The new season of Teen Mom OG premieres on November 27.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.