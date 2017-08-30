Watch Out, Amber! Portwood’s Boyfriend Hit With Restraining Order For ‘Stalking’ Ex

Amber Portwood went from dating liar Matt Baier to stalker Andrew Glennon. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the Teen Mom OG star’s new man was hit with a restraining order against his ex-girlfriend.

In the order of protection obtained from the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Glennon’s ex-girlfriend, who Radar has chosen not to name, filed a restraining order against him on October 30, 2013.

Glennon’s ex requested he stay at least 100 yards from her at her home, place of work and vehicle. She also asked that her dog be protected in the order.

READ THE CHILLING RESTRAINING ORDER!

She explained that they dated for over three years before she ended their relationship in March 2013.

“I broke up with him and he was very upset,” she wrote. “[He] hid my keys as I had to leave out of fear. The next day he wouldn’t leave [my] apartment until my dad threatened to call the police.”

She changed her locks and moved his stuff out of the apartment. But the nightmare had only just begun, as he began contacting her five months later.

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” she wrote. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood Reveals Her New Home

She then accused him of “calling, texting, emailing obsessively and emailing threatening statements.”

She also claimed that he hacked her iTunes account and installed Find My iPhone, which is a GPS tracker, on her phone.

“I suspect he vandalized my neighbors car that was using my parking spot over night,” she wrote. In an email sent to her, her neighbor claimed someone broke into the car and keyed “f**k u.”

But he didn’t stop there, as she claimed he “threw rocks at my window and smiled and laughed when he saw me look.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Flashes Engagement Ring While Out With Fiancé In NYC

“He is extremely tall and large at 6’7″ 315 lbs,” she wrote. “His behavior is escalating and I am very scared.”

In the request, she included an “obsessive email” he sent her of a poem.

One of the lines read, “You were my first love and my true love, that will always be so. After all of the heartache, sadness and never-ending pain, I know. You and I had something special that will never change. Because I love you and loving someone else will always seem strange.”

In Glennon’s response to the protection order, he agreed to the conditions she requested.

PHOTOS: No More Feuding! ‘Teen Mom’ Amber Portwood & Fiance Matt Baier Visit Her Ex Gary Shirley’s New Baby, Bring Gifts

“I lived with [her] for three years, we had a falling out,” he explained in the court docs. “I tried to get her back via flowers and cards. I didn’t hear back from her and was served with an order to appear here. I am determined to fulfill all requests made by [her] and this court. I have moved on and have buried myself in my work.”

Her request for a domestic violence restraining order was granted for a period of three years. It expired on October 30, 2016.

Radar revealed exclusive video of Portwood holding and kissing Glennon on a marina in Indianapolis on August 7.

Portwood met Glennon while filming for Marriage Bootcamp Reality Stars: Family Edition. She joined the show in an attempt to save her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Baier.

PHOTOS: Former Gal Pal Of Amber Portwood’s Fiancé: ‘He is Conning, Manipulating & Lying!’

“Andrew worked in production on the show, and spent a lot of time with Amber,” a source told Radar. “He worked on all her confessional scenes. Andrew quickly developed feelings for Amber, and made the first move.”

Baier has been involved in multiple scandals himself. He was accused of having at least nine children with seven different women. Five women sued Baier for overdue child support payments in an Indiana court, but the cases were dismissed.

Do you think she’ll dump him? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.