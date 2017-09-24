Amber Portwood Vacations In Hawaii With Boyfriend

Amber Portwood couldn’t be happier with her new boyfriend as she shared photos from their vacation together in Hawaii.

While it’s possible she could also be filming some Teen Mom OG on the islands, Portwood implied to fans via social media that she was in the midst of a romantic getaway with Andrew Glennon.

First, Portwood, 27, shared a shot on Instagram of tropical foliage with two deck chairs sitting behind it, writing, “Sending love from Hawaii so beautiful and calming.”

Later, she posted split screen photos—one of herself wearing sunglasses, a sun hat, and floral shirt, next to the other picture, of Glennon flexing his pecs.

Portwood wrote about the manly moment in a caption, “LOL yeah,” including a smile and kiss emoji for Glennon’s flexing.

As Radar has reported, Portwood flaunted Glennon at the VMAs last month as she practically spilled out of her skimpy dress.

It was later revealed that the mystery man was Glennon, whom she met while filming Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Family Edition.

Although Portwood joined the reality show to patch things up with ex-fiance Baier, they split when Boot Camp filming ended.

Now, there appears to be no trouble in paradise at all as Portwood and Glennon relax on a Hawaiian beach!

