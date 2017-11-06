Amber Portwood’s Ex Matt Slams ‘TMOG’ For Firing Farrah Abraham: ‘It Is Wrong!’

The cast of Teen Mom OG is relieved Farrah Abraham has been fired from the series, but one of her co-stars is on her side. Amber Portwood’s ex-fiancé Matt Baier exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that MTV’s decision to terminate Abraham is wrong.

“Farrah and I have always had our differences, but what she does to support her child is her business,” Baier, 46, told Radar. “One thing I have always respected about Farrah is the fact that she works constantly. People may not agree with how she makes her money, but at least she is setting her family up for the future.”

Abraham was fired from the series on Monday after she stripped down on a Webcam show for the porn site CamSoda. The mother of Sophia, 8, bashed the show in a heated rant for “sex-shaming.”

“MTV has a lot of balls passing moral judgment on anyone,” Baier told Radar. “It seems like their motto is ‘you can’t act stupid or do anything we deem immoral unless of course you do it on our show and it helps ratings.’ Total double standard and total hypocrites.”

He continued, “Act as immoral as you want. Just don’t do it outside the confines of the show. Keep the crazy in the house. I have the utmost respect and love for every member of that franchise.”

But unfortunately her co-stars Portwood, Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell don’t agree.

“No one in the cast will miss Farrah,” a source close to Portwood told Radar. “It’s way too sexual. They let the first porno go because it seemed she changed and now it’s just in your face. The webcam is unacceptable.”

Abraham has also been difficult to work with. She got into a physical altercation with Portwood at a TMOG reunion show special. Portwood confronted Abraham and slapped her across the face for saying her ex-fiancé Matt Baier looks like a pedophile.

“The cast feels there is less drama and it will be better without her,” a second insider added.

