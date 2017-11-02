Amber Portwood’s Ex-Fiancé Matt Baier Blindsided By Pregnancy – Inside His Reaction

Amber Portwood is pregnant with her boyfriend of only a few months, and no one is more shocked than her ex-fiancé Matt Baier. The Teen Mom OG star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com his reaction to the sudden pregnancy.

Baier, 46, was blindsided by the pregnancy news, as he responded to Radar, “You’re kidding.”

He then said, “Amber is a great mother. If this is what she wants then I’m extraordinarily happy for her and I wish them nothing but the best.”

Although Baier explained that he hasn’t spoken to his ex-fiancé “at all,” he confessed that he is going to “text her congratulations.”

As for Baier, he insisted he is “doing great,” and that he is dating a new woman.

Radar broke the news of Portwood’s pregnancy in earlier this week.

“It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Portwood, 27, told Radar. “She’s been feeling really sick lately, but her spirits are good.”

Portwood, who is currently two months pregnant, told her loved ones.

“She told her friends and family about the pregnancy a few weeks ago,” the insider said. “They all had a good reaction.”

Portwood called off her wedding to Baier when he failed a lie detector test regarding cheating rumors that had surfaced.

They then joined Marriage Bootcamp to save their relationship, but ended up splitting when the show aired. Portwood announced in August that Baier moved out of their home.

She then began dating producer Glennon, who she met on the show.

