Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Admits Relationship Is In ‘Jeopardy’ Amid Stalking Scandal

Amber Portwood’s relationship with her new boyfriend is already in trouble. After RadarOnline.com obtained TWO restraining orders against Andrew Glennon filed by ex-girlfriends, he exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that their relationship is in hot water.

“This is jeopardizing our relationship, which tears my heart,” Glennon, 33, told Radar. “She is still processing. Right now everything is up in the air.”

Glennon admitted that he regrets not telling her about the protective orders before Radar broke the news.

“Amber is such a beautiful soul, I love her so much, and I really want to start this relationship with nothing but honesty,” he said. “I feel like a total idiot for not bringing this up to her first, but it was such a difficult time in my life that I blocked it out of my mind.”

Glennon is hoping the new couple could work through their issues and remain together.

“I apologize to you, Amber, her fans, and anyone following us,” he said. “I know I can be the man she’s been waiting for, I’ve been waiting for her in my life, and we both had to go through some real life experience to realize that. Our love is real, and I want to see it through.”

As Radar reported, Glennon was hit with a restraining from his girlfriend of three years on October 30, 2013.

“In May, he showed up uninvited and after I asked him to leave he secretly let the air out of my tire till it was flat,” she wrote in the protective order. “On my birthday, [he] showed up at my work under a false name delivering flowers. Security at my work turned him away.”

But he didn’t stop there, as she claimed he “threw rocks at my window and smiled and laughed when he saw me look.”

Her request for a domestic violence restraining order was granted for a period of three years. It expired on October 30, 2016.

Glennon denied any wrongdoing, as he told Radar, “These are out of context and there is so much more to these accusations.”

He explained that while he did send flowers to her work, his name was misspelled.

As for throwing rocks at her window, he insisted, “The ‘rocks’ at the window were pebbles. I was standing in the street trying to serenade her, a failed attempt at being cute. After that I bowed out gracefully.”

He denied vandalizing her vehicle and installing a GPS tracker on her phone.

Glennon was hit with a second restraining order on April 23, 2015.

“Since breaking up with him, I have received hundreds of emails, phone calls, text messages and Facebook messages from him harassing me,” his second ex-girlfriend wrote. “He has shown up at my work, home and the bus stops I take to and from work as well.”

A temporary restraining order against Glennon was issued on May 14, 2015. The restraining order was dissolved and the case was dismissed on June 4, 2015 when neither appeared in court.

He told Radar, “I have three sisters and would never consider stalking nor harassing any women. In hindsight, I should have contested the first one (didn’t know about the second), but if that is what she wanted, then that is what I go through with. We still talk to this day.”

