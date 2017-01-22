Amanda Knox’s Ex Tells Secret Online Groups How To ‘Cancel Traces Of A Murder’

Amanda Knox‘s ex-boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, is raising hell for Meredith Kercher‘s family, who is still devastated after her brutal murder in 2007.

According to new reports, the 32-year-old Italian may be causing lawmakers to regret their decision.

The sicko was caught making lurid remarks to private Facebook groups on how to cover-up a gruesome scenes. One user asked Sollecito, “Master, teach me to cancel traces of a murder, as I have a couple of things to solve.”

Sollecito wrote back on the group’s platform: “It’s easy: s*** on it and nobody will come near [the scene]!”

His chilling participation in these conversations was exposed by an Italian journalist Selvaggia Lucarelli, who took screenshots of several of his disturbing answers for its members.

Sollecito fueled even more suspicion when he posted: “When I go in a shop selling pots and pans and I ask ‘Do you have a copper set?’ And the shop assistant recognises you and says: ‘If you’re looking for knives you need to go to the shop nearby,'” which included an annoyed emoji.

He later followed up with defense, telling Radio Cusano Campus that his jokes were meant to be taken “light-hearted.”

“I never mentioned Meredith in the comments and I never drag her into it, it doesn’t seem at all pleasant to do so,” Sollecito told the radio. “I said he should s*** on it, but it was a way of saying, because if you really s*** on it you leave more tracks. Mine was a stupid answer to a stupid question, it is simply the game of these groups.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Rudy Guede is currently serving a 16-year sentence — reduced from 30 — even though he’s maintained his innocence in the case.

