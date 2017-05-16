Faking It! Alec Baldwin Claims Gallery Owner Sold Him Fraudulent Painting

A New York art gallery owner is blasting Alec Baldwin for accusing her of selling him a $190,000 knockoff painting, and she’s demanding his suit be tossed out of court.

The actor filed sued against prominent art dealer Mary Boone in New York Court last year. Baldwin, 59, accused Boone of knowingly selling him a knockoff painting of Ross Bleckner’s “Sea and Mirror” for $190,000 — and told him the art was the original despite her knowing it was a copy.

READ THE COURT DOCUMENTS

Baldwin accused Boone of even fraudulently stamping the back of the art with the inventory number that the original was given.

Once the piece arrived at his home, Baldwin claimed he was suspicious due to the colors in the painting being brighter and the artwork smelled clean. The actor eventually took it to an expert at Sothebys, who informed him the art was a fake.

Boone’s lawyer claimed that his client had offered a full refund to Baldwin and tried to handle the situation the right way.

PHOTOS: Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Bares Nipples On The Beach In See-Through Lingerie

Baldwin noted in legal documents, “Ms. Boone offered him a full refund and took every step to handle this in a professional manner.”

Then on May 10, Boone fired back at the actor demanding his lawsuit against her be thrown out, claiming she did not sell him a fake piece.

The gallery owner admits negotiating with Baldwin back in 2010 and that he agreed to pay $190,000 for Sea and Mirror, which she is adamant is not a counterfeit painting and instead the very fine original masterpiece.

PHOTOS: You Can Sue For That? The 53 Wackiest Lawsuits

Regardless, she alleges the actor waited way past the statute of limitations to bring a lawsuit and denies he has suffered any damages as a result of her actions.

Boone is demanding the suit be tossed and Baldwin be awarded nothing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.