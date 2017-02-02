‘Alaskan Bush People’s Bam Leaves Reality Show For Lover — Find Out Her Name!

After four seasons on controversial reality hit Alaskan Bush People alongside his parents and six siblings, Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is leaving the show and his family up north, the star announced this week.

“I felt like it was the right time to follow my heart,” Billy and Ami’s 32-year-old son told People.

And he has relocated to the lower 48 for love, he admitted.

“She’s stirred something inside me and made my soul wake up,” he added, though he refused to reveal his girlfriend’s name.

However, RadarOnline.com has learned that the second oldest Brown brother is dating a crew member from his family’s own TV show!

Bam has been smitten with Allison Kagan for about six months, sources confirmed to Radar.

According to her IMDB page, Kagan has also been a producer on Radar reader favorites Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant.

Fan blogs had suspected the pairing for months, even posting a photo of what appears to be Bam and Allison at Grand Central Station in New York City.

As Radar previously reported, Bam’s younger brother Noah, 24, also has a new girlfriend.

The hopeless romantic is dating 26-year-old Oregon native Rhain Merrill.

Oldest brother Matt Brown, 34, is still single after completing a stint in rehab last year.

